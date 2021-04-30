Jones brothers carry on father’s legacy with shoe giveaway for El Paso kids

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso NFL stars Aaron and Alvin Jones honored their late father Alvin, Sr. on Friday by keeping with a family tradition of community service.

The brothers spent the afternoon at Hawkins Elementary School in South-Central El Paso where they gave away shoes to students through their A&A All the Way Foundation.

Related Content Jones family mourns the death of Alvin Sr.

A total of 60 pairs were given out.

“It’s just a joy to see the smiles on their faces,” Aaron told KTSM. “The kids said, ‘thank you’ and just hearing their manners… it will take them a long way.”

The brothers will be at another school on Monday to thank the community for the support in the wake of their father’s sudden passing.