Join YISD' Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Tournaments

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YISD teachers and administrators are coordinating a variety of online games and activities to lift spirits and spark friendly competition across the district and El Paso area.

Ysleta ISD schools have been actively posting on social media, sending video-recorded thanks to custodians and cafeteria workers, posting work-out challenges, team photos, read-aloud videos for elementary students, and organizing popular eSPORTS competitions.

An Innovative Technology support teacher at Ysleta ISD collaborated with colleagues at Clint ISD to host three Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Tournaments for students, parents, faculty, and staff from both districts.

According to a release, all three tournaments take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 30, April 1, and April 3. Participants can join all tournaments by selecting “Online” in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, then selecting “Tournaments” then “Search by code.” In order to compete, gamers must have a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a Nintendo Online account.

For more information on the Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Tournament between Ysleta and Clint ISDs, please visit https://sites.google.com/yisd.net/technology-education/esports.

