Join Harry Connick Jr. for an intimate performance here in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Harry Connick Jr. announced his True Love: An Intimate Performance Tour in a limited number of cites, El Paso being one of them.

Connick is scheduled to perform at the Plaza Theatre this Mach 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Harry Connick Jr. is known as a multi-talented star with notable triumphs as a television personality and an actor, however, according to a release, the foundation of his art remains in his music.

Connick returns with a startling new record that debuted atop the Jass charts, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, according to the release.

The release states, tickets for Harry Connick Jr. go on sale to the general public on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $62.50 to $125.50 plus taxes and fees.

For ticket information visit Ticketmaster.com or the Plaza Theatre Box Office.