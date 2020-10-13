Jill Biden visits El Paso to boost turnout for husband — here’s how you can watch

News
Posted: / Updated:

Jill Biden, wife of former vice president Joe Biden, served tamales and passed Christmas gifts to children Sunday who are living at a migrant refugee camp in Matamoros, Mexico, across from Brownsville, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On the first day of early voting in El Paso and Texas, Dr. Jill Biden is making a tour of Texas to boost turnout for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Dr. Biden is visiting Houston and Dallas today, in addition to El Paso. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be joining Biden at the event.

You can watch a livestream of the event on this page starting at 10:30 a.m.

Earlier this week, the Texas Tribune released a poll showing President Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by 5 percentage points in Texas, while other polls have the pair neck-and-neck.

The Biden campaign sees the Lone Star state as in play due to the unusually close polling numbers between the Republican incumbent and Democratic challenger in Deep Red Texas.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Election HQ Video Center

Full US Senate Debate: John Cornyn and MJ Hegar

Cornyn on SCOTUS

Hegar on Packing Courts

Hegar and Cornyn Law Enforcement

Cornyn on Systemic Racism

Digital pre-show for U.S. Senate debate with Texas candidates

Dazed

Biden leads NewsNation/Emerson College Pennsylvania poll, Trump closing gap

Preview of Cornyn-Hegar debate

Voter registration deadline is today

First debate: Trump, Biden spar over health care, SCOTUS

More Your Local Election HQ