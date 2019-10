EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Start getting hungry.

West Towne Marketplace in Northwest El Paso is welcoming Jersey Mike’s Subs to its shopping center.

The sub chain from New Jersey has put up the new location of 6450 North Desert Blvd., Suite D104, on its website.

However, no opening date has been announced.

Jersey Mike’s has over 1,500 locations nationwide.