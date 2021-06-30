Jehovah’s Witnesses annual summer convention to be held virtually

Courtesy: Jehovah’s Witnesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The largest conventional organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time, breaking a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety.



For the past eleven years, Jehovah’s Witnesses have streamed in El Paso during the summer to take over hotels and fill restaurants as they held their conventions at the El Paso Convention Center.



Last year, the pandemic interrupted that tradition which gave the international religious organization no choice but to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This is something that had not been done for Jehovah’s Witnesses who have traditional held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters around the world since 1897.



The theme of the 2021 global event is “Powerful by Faith!” which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the world for over six weekends during July and August. This will unite 15-20 million people in 240 countries.

Back home, El Pasoans Josue and Grisel Rocha have attended conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses for several years. “Streaming and downloading a convention is like having your own personal spiritual banquet at home,” said Josue. “I’ve found the programs most enriching and soothing during these difficult times we’re going through. I am looking forward to this year’s convention,” Grisel added.

Jehovah’s Witnesses shared the continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.



“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship — even virtually – as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”

Everyone is encouraged and invited to attend the event by going to jw.org or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOS or Android App, or on streaming platforms like Roku TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all.



The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below:



Dates for streaming or download from jw.org

Friday Morning – June 28

Friday Afternoon – July 5

Saturday Morning – July 19

Saturday Afternoon – July 26

Sunday Morning – August 9

Sunday Afternoon – August 16



Dates for congregations around the globe unitedly viewing the program

Friday Morning – July 3-4

Friday Afternoon – July 10-11

Saturday Morning – July 24-25

Saturday Afternoon – July 31- August 1

Sunday Morning – August 14-15

Sunday Afternoon – August 21-22