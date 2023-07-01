EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Convention Center hosted its first large convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 2019, the 2023 “Exercise Patience!” on Saturday, July 1.

Photos by Anthony Pina – KTSM

Before 2019, summers in El Paso were marked by the group filling hotels and restaurants as they attended their annual conventions at the El Paso Convention Center.

In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition when the group canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages.

Beginning June 30, the group brought back that tradition back to the city with the three-day event.

“We are very excited to hold our large in-person conventions in El Paso once again,” said Eliseo Ramirez, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Over the past three years, we held our conventions virtually. That kept us safe at home during the pandemic and at the same time reached millions of people worldwide. But now, we could not be happier to gather in person and enjoy seeing thousands of smiling faces.”

Around 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience!” xonvention series, according to a news release sent by the group.

In the United States alone, more than 700 conventions will be held in 144 host cities. From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through scriptural examples.

A live baptism was performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

“Every day we face challenges that test our patience,” Ramirez said. “As Christians, we endeavor to display that beautiful quality in our daily lives. When challenging or difficult circumstances happen, it can be difficult to display patience. Our convention program will examine Bible principles that will help us maintain patience despite those challenges. The program will also demonstrate how patience contributes to improved relationships, inner peace, and an overall happier life.”

For more than 100 years, the group has been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters around the world.

After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates click here and navigate to the “About Us” tab.