EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of its new three-story Jefferson High School this Friday morning.

The new state-of-the-art facility replaces the 100-year-old red-brick building that served as the original site for Burleson School and later as Jefferson High School. Students were officially welcomed into the new school on August 1.

EPISD officials shared that as the bond program modernizes learning facilities for its students, it recognizes the value of having 75 years of Jefferson Silver Fox customs.

“At El Paso ISD, we believe in honoring our longtime traditions while incorporating new learning spaces that allow our students to stay inspired and thrive,” said Superintendent of Schools, Diana Sayavedra. ‘Viva La Jeff!’ is not just a school chant, but something that is taken to the heart in our El Paso ISD community.”

Some of the other new features already completed include the new weight room and the new baseball field at Washington Park – a partnership with the City of El Paso.

Other items included with the $36.6 million project are renovations to the auxiliary gym, a new softball field, field events such as shotput, discus, and long jump. Sitework, bus loops and new parking are in progress and will be completed soon.

This ceremony marked El Paso ISD’s 11th celebration associated with seventeen bond campus construction projects.

