EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s world-renowned private investigator Jay J Armes’ Lower Valley home has recently been demolished, and a banner is currently being displayed in front of the property stating, “For Commercial Real Estate.”

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, Armes opened up his home for an upcoming estate sale back in 2021. At the time, he said that he and his wife were downsizing and everything had to go. The estate sale offered hundreds of vintage items showcasing his legacy and career. Valuables such as slot machines, stuffed tigers, vintage toys, original copies of the Investigator magazine and other memorabilia were up for sale.

Armes is most well-known for his work as a private investigator and has acquired a good amount of publicity for his most prominent cases.

Actor Marlon Brando hired Armes in the 1970s to find his kidnapped son Christian. Armes eventually ended up solving the case.

He is also known locally for once having a small private zoo at the property that was just demolished.