EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several students at Jane A. Hambric School from the Socorro Independent School District (SISD) received free shoes from Rack Room Shoes on Friday, Dec. 8.

Shaun Felice/KTSM 9 News

SISD says 75 students received the new shoes on Friday morning as part of Rack Room Shoes’ ‘Shoes That Fit ‘campaign.

“Rack Room Shoes partners with Shoes That Fit, a national non-profit that provides new shoes to children in need. Over their 15-year partnership Shoes That Fit and Rack Room Shoes has provided more than 425,000 pairs of new shoes to children in need,” SISD said.