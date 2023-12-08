EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several students at Jane A. Hambric School from the Socorro Independent School District (SISD) received free shoes from Rack Room Shoes on Friday, Dec. 8.
SISD says 75 students received the new shoes on Friday morning as part of Rack Room Shoes’ ‘Shoes That Fit ‘campaign.
“Rack Room Shoes partners with Shoes That Fit, a national non-profit that provides new shoes to children in need. Over their 15-year partnership Shoes That Fit and Rack Room Shoes has provided more than 425,000 pairs of new shoes to children in need,” SISD said.