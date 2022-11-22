EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For nearly 20 years, the Jalisco Café in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio has served up a free full-course traditional Thanksgiving meal for those who normally don’t get to enjoy one.

This year will be no exception. Jalisco Café, at 1029 East Seventh Ave., will be serving a Thanksgiving meal from 11 to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

“Struggling families, our veterans, newcomers and individuals are all invited to have the same traditional meal that you and I have, and that’s really what it’s all about,” Hector Chavez, owner of Jalisco Café.

“We are blessed to be in business since 1954 and once again, this is our way of showing our appreciation and gratitude toward our fellow El Pasoans.”

Anyone who has an extra turkey, canned vegetables, bottled water, sodas or desserts are asked to drop them off at the Jalisco Café on Wednesday or Thanksgiving Day. Monetary donations are also accepted.