EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jalisco Cafe in Segundo Barrio spent the Thanksgiving holiday serving free meals to those in need.

After 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., the restaurant served a free traditional Thanksgiving meal, which consisted of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and a diner roll, to those who normally don’t get to enjoy one.

KTSM spoke with the restaurant owner, Hector Chavez, who explained why he does this every year.

“For me, it’s a lot of work, but it’s gratifying and I like doing it every year because I see people’s faces. They’ve never had turkey or they don’t have the resources to eat a turkey dinner; So, I provide that and it’s very gratifying just watching people coming here and enjoy their Thanksgiving dinner plate,” said Chavez.