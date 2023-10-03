(NEXSTAR) – Jacky Oh, the late model, actress and entrepreneur perhaps best known for her appearances on the comedy improv series “Wild ‘N Out,” died of complications of cosmetic surgery, according to an autopsy report obtained by Nexstar.

Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, passed away on the night of May 31.

The report, from the Miami-Dade Medica Examiner’s office, indicates Oh had traveled from Georgia to Florida to “undergo a gluteal augmentation procedure” in Miami on May 30. Oh was prescribed three medications post-surgery — ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic; oxycodone, an analgesic; and ondansetron, an anti-nausea medication — but discontinued the use of ondansetron the on May 31, after developing a headache and returning to the doctor for a post-op visit. She was instructed to take ibuprofen, the autopsy report states.

She later felt a “burning” in her head and began having difficulty speaking, according to the report. Her aunt, who had accompanied her to Florida, called emergency services, though Oh was unresponsive by the time first responders arrived.

Oh was ultimately pronounced dead at the HCA Florida Mercy Hospital at 11 p.m. that night.

Oh’s death has been ruled accidental. Because of this, there will be no criminal investigation, the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to Nexstar.

Oh, 33, shared three children with her partner DC Young Fly, a cast member on the VH1 series.

Jacky Oh (back row, second from left) is seen with partner DC Young Fly (center) and members of their family at a screening of “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” in Atlanta on Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a spokesperson for the BET Media Group wrote in a statement shared to the official “Wild ‘N Out” and VH1 social media pages upon her death earlier this year. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith.”

In addition to appearing on “Wild ‘N Out,” Jacky Oh had launched a line of lip glosses as well as a real estate venture, according to her social media pages.