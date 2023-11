EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A jackknifed semi-truck has closed down part of Interstate 10 East in West El Paso County on Sunday morning, Nov. 12, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

All lanes of I-10 East at Anthony are closed, according to TxDOT.

Traffic is reported as minor and clearing time is until further notice. All traffic is exiting at Anthony Exit 0.