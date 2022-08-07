EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving a jack-knifed semi-truck forced the closure of I-10 East near Downtown Sunday evening.

It happened before 6 p.m. on I-10 Eastbound at the Downtown exit. The initial crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle, though El Paso Police say no injuries were reported.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Downtown. Expect significant delays while crews work to clear the scene.