EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving a jack-knifed semi-truck forced the closure of I-10 East near Downtown Sunday evening.
It happened before 6 p.m. on I-10 Eastbound at the Downtown exit. The initial crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle, though El Paso Police say no injuries were reported.
All eastbound traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Downtown. Expect significant delays while crews work to clear the scene.
- 1 in custody following incident at St. Frances Cabrini Church
- Former UTEP track star Tobi Amusan captures two gold medals at Commonwealth Games
- EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall
- Jack-knifed truck forces closure of I-10 East
- Centennial aims for another run at a successful season
- Winners and losers from the Democratic tax, health care and climate change bill