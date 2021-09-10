J Balvin to perform in El Paso at Don Haskins Center as part of 2022 tour

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Colombian singer J Balvin, also known as the “Prince of Reggaetón”, is performing in the Sun City next year.
The Latin artist announced his 2022 U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico tour on Friday, just after dropping his latest album ‘Jose’.
The first concert of the tour kicks off in San Antonio, TX on April 19 at the AT&T Center, and then the singer will hit the Borderland on May 4 at the Don Haskins Center.
Tickets will go on presale on September 13 at noon local time and then will go on general sale September 17. You can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster, AXS, SeatGeek, Evenko.ca and Ticketerapr.com.
For a look at the full tour, see below:
Jose 2022 tour dates:
April 19 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
April 20 — Austin, TX @ HEB Center
April 22 — Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
April 23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
April 24 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
April 26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 28 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
April 30 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
May 1 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
May 4 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
May 5 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
May 6 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 7 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
May 8 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 11 — Ft Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
May 13 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
May 14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
May 18 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
May 20 — Washington DC @ Capitol One Arena
May 21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
May 22 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center
May 25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
May 26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
May 27 — Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre
May 28 — Toronto, Canada @ Scotia Bank Arena
June 4 — San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico
