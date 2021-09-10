J Balvin to perform in El Paso at Don Haskins Center as part of 2022 tour

J Balvin, José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, Jos' 'lvaro Osorio Balv'n

FILE – Singer J Balvin performs during the Coca-Cola Flow Reggaeton festival in Mexico City on Nov. 23, 2019. Latin trap kings Bad Bunny and J Balvin have a chance of winning the top honors at the Latin Grammy Awards. oth performers are double nominees for album of the year: their collaborative project, “Oasis,” is up for the prize and their solo albums — Bad Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG” and Balvin’s “Colores” — are also in contention. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Colombian singer J Balvin, also known as the “Prince of Reggaetón”, is performing in the Sun City next year.

The Latin artist announced his 2022 U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico tour on Friday, just after dropping his latest album ‘Jose’.

The first concert of the tour kicks off in San Antonio, TX on April 19 at the AT&T Center, and then the singer will hit the Borderland on May 4 at the Don Haskins Center.

Tickets will go on presale on September 13 at noon local time and then will go on general sale September 17. You can purchase the tickets through TicketmasterAXSSeatGeekEvenko.ca and Ticketerapr.com.

For a look at the full tour, see below:

Jose 2022 tour dates:

April 19 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

April 20 — Austin, TX @ HEB Center

April 22 — Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

April 23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

April 24 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

April 26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 28 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

April 30 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

May 1 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 4 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

May 5 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

May 6 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 7 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

May 8 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 11 — Ft Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena

May 13 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

May 14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 18 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

May 20 — Washington DC @ Capitol One Arena

May 21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

May 22 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center

May 25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

May 26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

May 27 — Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre

May 28 — Toronto, Canada @ Scotia Bank Arena

June 4 — San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico

