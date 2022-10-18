EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is spoiled by having so many good places to eat!

From pizza places to burgers and of course, Mexican food, there seems to be something for everyone.

In this article we take a look at some of the best places in El Paso to get your taco fix.

Gonzalos G&R Mexican Restaurant

Courtesy: Gonzalos G&R Mexican Restaurant

Gonzalos G&R Mexican Restaurant is located at 401 E Nevada Ave. It’s right across the UTEP School of Pharmacy. This restaurant has a lot of tasty dishes, but the beef tacos are where it’s at. The tacos include lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese but there’s something magical about the beef that makes these tacos standout. Try the “3 Beef Tacos Plate” that comes with fried beans and Spanish rice.

Julio’s Mexican Food

Courtesy: Julio’s Mexican Food

If beef tacos aren’t your flavor, then try out the chicken tacos at Julio’s Mexican Food. This restaurant has three locations throughout El Paso. There’s once located in West El Paso at 7470 Resler Drive and one in Far East El Paso at 3630 Joe Battle Blvd. This restaurant has a variety of taco meals, but I haven’t been able to try them all. I have tried the chicken ‘Crispy Tacos’ and I can say it hits the spot every time. The tacos are topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. The meal is served with refried beans and guacamole.

Clasico Kitchen Bar

Courtesy: Clasico Kitchen Bar

Clasico Kitchen Bar brands itself as home of the best clamatos and micheladas in town, but the tacos are also some of the best in the city. Clasico serves up a street style taco with a soft tortilla. You can choose several meats from pastor, sirloin, chicken, arrachera and more! The shrimp tacos aren’t too shabby either. There’s two locations in El Paso. One is located in West El Paso at 75610 Remcon Circle and the other in East El Paso at 9615 Montana Avenue.

Chico’s Tacos

Courtesy: @chicostaacosofficial

Does this count as a taco place? I’m going to go ahead and throw this one in the mix. Chico’s Tacos has been a local favorite for years. The tacos here are rolled, fried, and then drenched in cheese and tomato sauce. There’s some mixed reaction with the food, but I’m team Chico’s. I recommend you try it out for yourself at least once if you haven’t. There’s four Chico’s Tacos locations around El Paso. There’s one located at 4230 Alameda Avenue in South El Paso. Another is located on 3401 Dyer Street in Central El Paso. There’s two in East El Paso. One is located at 1365 George Dieter Drive and the other at 11381 Montwood Drive.

Dia De Los Pescados

Courtesy: Dia De Los Pescados

This food truck business specializes in fish tacos and I must say they are some of the best in town. You can choose fish or shrimp. I haven’t tried the shrimp yet, but the fish tacos are amazing. Try out their shrimp alfredo fries too! This food truck business is open Thursday through Sunday. They are usually set up at 2200 Zaragoza in Far East El Paso, but they also do pop up sites too. Follow them on Instagram or Facebook for more information.

Other notable favorites