HOUSTON (KIAH) — A superintendent of a school district in the Texas Hill Country was arrested for online solicitation of a minor by authorities in Houston.

Michael Stevens, superintendent of Itasca ISD, is one of seven men busted over the last six weeks in an undercover operation, according to a social media video made by Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

He was taken into the custody at Itasca High School on Thursday.

Rosen claims that Stevens came to Houston with the intent to engage in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl, who actually was an undercover investigator. He allegedly sent lude photos of himself to the investigator, Rosen said.

Stevens, 47, is a former coach, principal and assistant principal, Rosen said.

Itasca ISD has put out a statement about the arrest: “On June 1, 2023, the District was contacted by a detective with the Harris County Sheriff’s Department. According to the detective, Superintendent Michael Stevens was taken into custody. Until more facts are confirmed, no further information can be shared. The Board of Trustees will be convening a meeting to review this matter and take appropriate action.”

Stevens was one of six other men arrested in a sting operation in coordination with the Humble Police Department. Rosen said they were all planning to meet up with young girls in Houston for sex.

“You must make it a priority to know what your children are doing online,” Rosen said. “As you can see by this sting operation, there are dangerous predators out there grooming our children and can cause great harm.”

Rosen is asking anyone with information about the suspects to call his office at 713-755-7571.