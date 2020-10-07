Is that a Chupacabra?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Across the Southwest, people have been reporting strange-looking creatures for some time.

The creatures are said to attack goats and other livestock. The mythical Chupacabra has typically been seen across Latin America and the Southwest.

But the latest photos come from the South: Alabama and Missouri.

Following recent posts on Facebook, thousands have commented and shared the photos, and many simply wonder what the animals in their neighborhood are: dogs, coyotes or Chupacabras.

One social media user said, “I think that is a very sick coyote and will take your little dog or someone else’s in the neighborhood, if left to run free …”

Some were simply confused: “I saw one eating a dead raccoon the other day!! Don’t know what it is exactly.”

Still others were certain what the creature is: “Looks like a Chupacabra to me.”

Although some are still not convinced, wildlife experts say the animals are most definitely coyotes. The odd-looking canines may be a result of severe mange.

“That is a classic look of a coyote with a severe case of mange, said Marianne Hudson, a wildlife Conservation Outreach. “Mange causes a lot of problems. It’s caused by mites. Those mites are itchy. They cause the thickening and crusting of skin.”

The last sighting of a similar animal in El Paso was 2017, when one was seen roaming the Kern Place neighborhood.

Many KTSM 9 News viewers were convinced it was the infamous Chupacabra; however, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens said it was probably just a sick coyote.