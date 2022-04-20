AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As allergy season once again overcomes the High Plains with a mixture of warm weather and high winds, anxieties and confusion have lingered for some as their symptoms seem to mimic those of COVID-19. This could become increasingly relevant as, according to previous reports by NewsNation, COVID-19 case numbers have seen a recent rise across some portions of the US.

UnitedHealthcare published a few tips on how a person might tell the difference between the virus and seasonal allergies.

Symptoms of COVID-19

As described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness that can spread through the air when an infected person sneezes, coughs, or talks. There has been a wide array of reported symptoms of COVID-19, and those infected may experience a range from mild symptoms to severe illness. However, the CDC noted that some symptoms are more common:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

While the CDC said that list does not include all possible symptoms of COVID-19, those have been reported more often by those confirmed to be infected. The CDC also published a self-checking tool on its website to assist with screening for possible COVID-19 infection.

Symptoms of Allergies

Allergies impact nearly 50 million Americans each year, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, and occur when a person’s immune system reacts to a foreign material like pollen, pet dander, or certain foods. While reported allergy symptoms have a broad range, UnitedHealthcare noted that some are the most common:

Itchy, watery eyes

Itchy, runny nose and/or sneezing

Nasal congestion

Postnasal drip, which can cause a sore throat or a cough

“What if I’m really not sure?”

Although there is some obvious difference in the lists of symptoms, a person who is experiencing a cough, congestion, and a sore throat – or another set of milder symptoms – may still be unsure whether to give credit to allergies or COVID-19 for their condition. However, healthcare leaders have noted a few indicators that could help a person determine the likely cause of their symptoms.

The CDC noted that if a person doesn’t have a fever, loss of taste or smell, or trouble breathing, then they are more likely experiencing allergies than COVID-19. Further, itchy or watery eyes and sneezing were noted as more common in seasonal allergies than in COVID-19.

Another indicator, said UnitedHealthcare, is that COVID-19 symptoms typically progress over a shorter period of time than allergies, appearing two to 14 days after possible exposure. If a person has been experiencing the same mild symptoms for a long stretch of time, that may be evidence that they have allergies instead of COVID-19.

Further, UnitedHealthcare said that a person might have allergies if over-the-counter antihistamines or steroid nasal sprays are helping them feel better.

Despite these indicators and tips, healthcare leaders such as the CDC suggest that if a person thinks they may have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that they contact their doctor or healthcare provider and consider taking a COVID-19 test.

The most up-to-date information on COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and treatments on the High Plains can be found here.