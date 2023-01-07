EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of starting a fire in a Lower Valley apartment on New Year’s Day had been arguing with his mother and he threatened to burn “everything down,” according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Moctezuma Arredono, 28, was arrested and charged with arson after a joint agency investigation between members of the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and the El Paso Police Department.

According to court documents, Arredondo and his mother got into an argument on Jan. 1 in their apartment along the 600 block of N. Carolina in the Lower Valley. During the investigation, officials learned that Arredondo tried to choke his mother from behind with a towel.

His mother, Blanca Arredondo De Romero, told investigators that when “he saw he couldn’t choke me, he lit the mattress on fire.”

Arredondo’s mother tried to put the fire out, but said her son blocked her from doing so.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly before midnight and were able to contain the fire to the second floor and prevented it from spreading to the rest of the apartment complex. One person was taken to the hospital with burns.

At one point in the investigation, Arredondo tried to blame his mother for the fire, saying she had set the mattress on fire, according to court documents.

Later, he admitted that he had threatened his mother, that he would “burn everything down.” He also showed a fire investigator that he had removed the top cap from a lighter to produce a larger flame.

Arredondo suffered burns to his lips and nose in the fire.