EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The senior enlisted soldier originally designated to take over and serve as the new senior enlisted leader for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division will not be taking the position after all, the 1st Armored Division announced in a short news release Thursday night.

Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Rapp was supposed to replace Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams, who retired earlier this month after three years as the post’s top enlisted soldier and more than three decades in the Army.

“Recently, the commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss received notification of a potential concern related to the improper use of government resources by Sgt. Maj. Samuel Rapp and immediately initiated an administrative investigation under Army Regulation 15-6 to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident,” read a short press release sent out late Thursday night.

“The investigation is complete and the investigation determined the allegations to be founded,” the release added.

As a result, Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, the commanding general for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, decided not to install Rapp into his designated position.

No other information was released about the nature of the incident that led to this move or to when a new senior enlisted leader will now take over at the sprawling Army installation.

Rapp had most recently served at Fort Hood as the sergeant major for operations, plans and training for III Corps and Fort Hood.

“We expect Soldiers to adhere to our Army values and abide by our ethical obligations under federal law, and senior leaders of the 1st Armored Division are no exception,” the statement read.

The senior enlisted leader for Fort Bliss and 1st Armored Division is one of the top positions at the entire post and the person occupying this position generally is considered to be the commanding general’s righthand person.

“