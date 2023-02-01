EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been two weeks since El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen died and an interim police chief has yet to be named.

The City of El Paso says that interviews of applicants for interim police chief continue and are expected to be completed this week.

The City of El Paso says there will also be a national search before the final decision is made.

On the day that Chief Allen died, El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez brought up the four assistant police chiefs as potential candidates.

The four Assistant Chiefs are Peter Pacillas, Zina Silva, Humberto Talamantes, Victor Zarur, all of which worked under former El Paso Police Chief Allen.

“We will be looking at the talent he left behind. He left four very strong assistant chiefs, and we will be giving all of them an opportunity and we will be talking to them, and we will be following the same process that we do with every department that we manage here.” said City Manager, Tommy Gonzalez on January 17.