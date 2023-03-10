EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The deputy director for Interpol Washington visited visited El Paso and made a stop at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to highlight work they are doing on the border.

Marc Zimmerman, deputy director of Interpol Washington, visited with Commander Ryan Urrutia and Commander Robert Rojas of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on March 9.

Interpol Washington works with 194 other Interpol member countries, along with U.S. partner agencies. They work together to organize multi-national operations and search for fugitives.

Zimmerman visited to highlight work being done along the border and determine where they can make improvements across in the cooperative effort along the border, according to a news release sent out about the visit.