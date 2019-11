Xi promises gradual opening of Chinese markets to investment

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a live broadcast speaking at the media center during the opening of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Xi promised Tuesday to open China wider to imports and foreign investment at the start of a high-profile trade fair meant to rebrand the country as a global customer and warned against trade protectionism. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping promised more gradual market-opening steps at the start of an import fair Tuesday but no major initiatives to ease complaints about technology policy and other irritants that sparked a tariff war with Washington.

Xi spoke at the opening of the second annual China International Import Expo, which is meant to mollify Beijing’s trading partners by showcasing its vast and growing import market. The organizer says it includes more than 3,000 companies from 150 countries and regions.

“The door that China is opening will only open further and wider,” Xi said in a speech to an audience that included French President Emmanuel Macron and prime ministers from Greece, Jamaica and Serbia.

Xi affirmed promises to reduce restrictions on foreign investment and an offer, first made in June, to accelerate work on a China-Europe investment treaty.

Beijing has eased foreign access to its consumers, but none of the changes address U.S., European and other complaints about Chinese technology policies and other irritants that triggered the trade war.

Business groups have welcomed greater access to Chinese consumers but express frustration that Beijing is easing access to industries one at a time instead of throwing open its economy.