Changallo, El Salvador (KTSM) – El Salvador’s Anti-Narcotics Division seized and destroyed 5,048 pounds (2,290 kg) of cocaine worth $91 million.

According to President Nayib Bukele, the burn took place in n Changallo on Thursday, September 1.

The National Civil Police of El Salvador said that the drugs were seized from seven foreigners.

Video posted on Thursday by the PNC El Salvador, which they said was filmed in Changallo, shows authorities setting packages of cocaine on fire.

The police said the cocaine was burned as a part of the fight against the illegal drug-trafficking system in the country.

