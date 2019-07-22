Turkish minister says govt will respond to any US sanctions

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019. The first shipment of a Russian missile defense system has arrived in Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday, moving the country closer to possible U.S. sanctions and a new standoff with Washington. The U.S. has strongly urged NATO member Turkey to pull back from the deal, warning the country that it will face economic sanctions. (Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister has reiterated that the country intends to respond to any U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

However, Mevlut Cavusoglu told Turkey’s TGRT television in an interview Monday that President Donald Trump is reluctant to sanction Turkey.

Turkey began taking delivery of parts of the S-400 earlier of this month despite strong objections from the United States, which says the systems are incompatible with NATO and pose a threat to the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program.

Last week, Washington suspended Turkey from the F-35 program and could impose sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA.

Cavusoglu said: “If the United States takes negative steps or goes further, we will have a response.”