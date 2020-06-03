The Latest: Utah sees spike in new COVID-19 cases

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk through China Town in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A coronavirus state of emergency was lifted, ending the restrictions nationwide as businesses began to reopen. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic.COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

___

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is experiencing a spike in new COVID-19 cases about a month after many businesses were allowed to reopen.

That has led the state’s epidemiologist to issue a renewed plea Wednesday for people to maintain social distancing and exercise caution.

Protests over the death of George Floyd have brought hundreds of people together in downtown Salt Lake City. That has added to concerns about increasing cases.

State figures show an average of about 200 new cases a day last week. That was highest weekly average by far since the pandemic began. State Rep. Joel Briscoe says he’s worried these figures are a reflection of people valuing economic interests over the lives of more vulnerable populations.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— The World Health Organization recommends that hydroxychloroquine clinical trials resume.

— U.S employment report for May will put the economic impact of the virus into stark relief.

— Italy has opened its borders, but many of its neighbors see the move as premature.

— Sweden’s chief epidemiologist acknowledges regrets over handling of pandemic.

— Wuhan has finished a mass testing effort of nearly all its 11 million people, resulting in 300 being put in isolation.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING TODAY:

___

LOS ANGELES — California is sending every registered voter a mail-in ballot for the November election, but the state will also establish hundreds of locations for people who want — or need — to vote in-person.

The decision to send every voter a mail-in ballot was prompted last month by health concerns tied to the coronavirus.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will also have a range of options for in-person voting. Counties must open a minimum of one, in-person voting location for every 10,000 voters beginning the Saturday before Election Day. Republicans have been critical of the state’s plans for November.

___

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will require testing of all students, faculty and staff for the coronavirus before they can return to campus for the start of fall classes.

The university said Wednesday that in setting Aug. 19 as the start of fall classes students must wear masks on campus, including in classes. The fall semester will finish up with students going home for Thanksgiving and finishing up with online classes.

The move is seen as a crucial step toward launching football and other fall sports. Conference commissioners nationwide have stressed to Vice President Mike Pence that college athletics cannot resume until campuses reopen. Big 12 schools have all announced their intentions to have students on campus this fall.

“We have given careful consideration to the wisdom of returning to campus while the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us,” West Virginia President Gordon Gee said in a statement. “However, it is clear our students want to be with their professors and fellow Mountaineers. We are taking every precaution and making every preparation possible so they can do that safely.”

Faculty, staff and students must complete a coronavirus education course before Aug. 11, the statement said.

___

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are urging governments, the private sector, international organizations and civil society to unite to scale up efforts to develop, test and produce “a people’s vaccine” against COVID-19 that is available to all people around the world.

They said in a joint statement Wednesday that COVID-19 affects people everywhere, with a disproportionately higher impact on vulnerable groups and individuals, and “the spirit of global solidarity must prevail: no one should be left behind.”

The U.N. and Red Cross and Red Crescent said “a people’s vaccine” should protect the affluent, the poor, the old and young, stressing that this is “a moral imperative that brings us all together in our shared humanity.”

Their appeal came ahead of Thursday’s global vaccine summit in London organized by the Global Vaccine Alliance, known as GAVI, which is seeking to mobilize billions of dollars of funding for a COVID-19 vaccine.

___

LAS VEGAS — After 58 days of historic quiet, cards will be cut, dice will roll and jackpots can jingle again at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada.

There will be big splashes — even amid ongoing protests over the death of a man in police custody in Minnesota that resulted in tear gas on the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip. There are big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are balancing health concerns against the economic loss of billions of dollars per month in gambling revenue and 475,000 newly unemployed workers.

___

LONDON — A senior member of the British government is being tested for the coronavirus after falling ill in the House of Commons.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has been tested and is heading home to self-isolate after becoming unwell while delivering a speech on the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Bill, his office said.

Several senior officials and government ministers fell sick with COVID-19 in March and April — most seriously including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care at a London hospital.

Sharma was seen wiping his brow in Parliament on Wednesday, a day after lawmakers voted to end a system of remote voting that had allowed them to work from home during a nationwide lockdown.

The government said members of Parliament should be setting an example by returning to the office as the country gradually eases restrictions imposed to stem the outbreak. Social distancing measures have been introduced around the vast neo-Gothic building.

___

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia has reintroduced stringent movement restrictions in the capital Skopje and another three parts of the country, after registering a record number of new COVID-19 infections.

Health Minister Venko Filipce says an almost blanket curfew will be imposed from 9 p.m. Thursday till 5 a.m. on Monday in these areas. People will be allowed out to visit hospitals or pharmacies.

The health ministry said 101 new infections — a record since the country’s first case in late February — and four deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours. That brings the total of infections to 2,492, with 145 deaths.

More than half the new infections were in Skopje.

Filipce said the tiny Balkan country of 2.1 million people is seeing new infections as a result of people ignoring warnings to wear protective masks and gloves, and to adhere to social distancing.

___

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s phase 2 coronavirus reopening plan will begin as early as Friday and includes loosening current restaurant restrictions, opening pools and expanding outdoor gatherings to 100 people.

Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday discussed the next steps to ease restrictions from her stay-at-home directives.

Thus far, 20 counties in Oregon are under review by the governor’s office to enter phase 2. Under phase 2, gatherings will be increased to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. As of Tuesday, at least 157 people in Oregon have died from the coronavirus and more than 4,300 in the state have tested positive for the disease.

___

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief says the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the most vulnerable people the hardest, especially millions of people on the move such as migrants and refugees forced to flee their homes because of violence or disasters.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message accompanying a policy briefing on Wednesday that refugees, displaced people and migrants “face three crises rolled into one.”

First, he said, they face a health crisis and the threat of becoming exposed to the coronavirus in crowded conditions where social distancing is “an impossible luxury.” Guterres said people on the move also face a socioeconomic crisis, especially those working in the informal economy without any social safety nets.

He says their third difficulty is “a protection crisis.” Guterres pointed to the more than 150 countries that have imposed border restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Guterres said fear of the virus has led “to skyrocketing xenophobia, racism and stigmatization” and greater risks of gender-based violence.

Despite these challenges, the U.N. chief said refugees and migrants “are contributing heroically on the front lines in essential work” during the pandemic. He noted that one in eight nurses globally work outside their home country.

___

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — A small county in the northwest corner of Tennessee is once again leading the U.S. in active coronavirus cases per capita after an outbreak at a state prison.

An analysis by The Associated Press on Wednesday shows Lake County, with a population of just over 7,500, has reported 352 new cases over the past seven days. Online records posted by the state showed Lake with 360 active cases on Wednesday morning.

Health Department spokesperson Shelley Walker said in an email that the high case count is attributable to an outbreak at the Northwest Correctional Complex there, although online records for the prison show only 230 inmates as positive for the virus.

Walker and a spokesperson for the Correction Department were not able to immediately explain the discrepancy.

Last month, Tennessee’s Trousdale County had the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the U.S. and Bledsoe County had the fifth, according to an Associated Press analysis. In both counties, the high infection rates were attributable to their local prisons.

___

LARAMIE, Wyoming — University of Wyoming officials have drafted a plan to resume classes on campus with a modified schedule next school year.

Under the proposal, classes would begin Aug. 24 and end Dec. 4, but students wouldn’t return to campus after Thanksgiving. Courses would shift entirely online after Nov. 23. Final exams would be given remotely.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the spring semester would start Jan. 25, a week later than planned, and spring break would be eliminated. School officials say they want to discourage students from leaving school for periods when they could contract the coronavirus and bring it back to campus.

__

HARARE, Zimbabwe — A Zimbabwean judge has ordered the government to improve conditions at mandatory quarantine centers, where people returning to the country are kept for 21 days to confirm they are not carrying the coronavirus. The conditions are so bad that scores are escaping.

The southern African nation has reported more than 200 cases of coronavirus, with the majority recorded at the quarantine centers. More than 100 people have escaped from the centers, leading the health minister to describe them as “our source of danger.”

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights, which took the matter to court, described conditions at the centers as “deplorable” and putting “seriously at stake” the lives of people living there, health professionals and security agents enforcing the isolation.

People detained at the centers are forced to share “some few dirty ablution and bathing facilities while others have no access to medication,” said the association in its court application. Social distancing is nonexistent, the doctors said.

High Court Judge Philda Muzofa granted the application, and ordered Zimbabwe’s ministry of health to improve conditions by supplying running water and providing “segregated sanitary and hygienic conditions with proper control and protection.”

___

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Florida bars, bowling alleys and theme parks will be part of the next phase of reopening the state in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

DeSantis made his announcement at Universal Parks and Resorts, which opened to passholders for Wednesday and Thursday, and will open to the public on Friday.

“Universal did a great job, had a great plan, and I think as you’ve seen, they’re taking safety very seriously to keep their guests safe,” DeSantis said.

Friday is also the day where Phase 2 of the reopening will begin, with bars allowed to open at 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitation.

“You’re seated to get served. People go, enjoy, have a drink, that’s fine, We want to kind of not have huge crowds piling in,” DeSantis said.

Phase 2 applies to 64 of Florida’s 67 counties. The hardest hit — Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach — will have to submit plans for the next step in their reopening.

Florida allowed restaurants and retail shops to open at 25% capacity on May 4 and expanded that later in the month.

Movie theaters, bowling alleys and pari-mutuel betting facilities also have a path to reopen if they submit a plan for social distancing and sanitizing, DeSantis said.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s health minister says Turkey and Russia have agreed to cooperate in the development of a coronavirus vaccine and plan to carry out joint clinical trials.

Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday that scientific advisers from both countries are scheduled to hold a second round of talks on the cooperation later this week.

A total of 22 Turkish universities and research are working to develop a vaccine and four of them have advanced to the animal testing stage, he said.

The minister also said that Turkey has seen the benefit of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and will continue to administer it to COVID-19 patients, despite concerns raised over the drug.

Koca said unlike other countries, Turkey has been administering the drug to treat COVID-19 patients at the early stage of the disease.

___

MADRID — Spanish lawmakers have voted to extend for two additional weeks the state of emergency that allows the government to restrict movement and other rights as part of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says Spain has “overcome the worst of the pandemic” and declared that he won’t seek further extensions beyond the end date of the special powers at midnight on June 21.

The extension was passed Wednesday with 177 votes in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies. There were 155 votes against it, while 18 lawmakers abstained.

Sánchez also said that a new government decree next week will set out procedures to handle any resurgence of the outbreak after most of the restrictions, first imposed on March 14, are lifted.

Spain has recorded 27,128 COVID-19 deaths and just over 240,000 confirmed infections.

___

MOSCOW — Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, says the number of deaths there in May was about one-third higher than the same month last year.

A city government website said there were 6,427 deaths in May; 4,875 deaths were reported in May 2019. It was not clear if the sharply higher death toll was connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia’s national coronavirus taskforce says 230 deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in the city. Russia’s comparatively low COVID-19 mortality rate — 5215 deaths out of more than 432,000 infections — has prompted skepticism at home and abroad. Russian officials say the count contains only those confirmed to have died directly of the infection, not those who tested positive for the virus but died of other causes.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak