The Latest: Sudan general: More officers sought in coup try

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The Latest on attempted coup in Sudan (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

Lt. Gen. Gamal Omar, a member of Sudan’s ruling military council, says security forces are pursuing additional officers who took part in plotting an attempted military coup.

The council said in a statement that at least 16 officers have been arrested after the council foiled the attempted coup Thursday. It said the leader was among those arrested but did not reveal his name, rank or other details.

The statement also said four of the arrested officers were retired.

The military and a pro-democracy coalition agreed last week on a joint sovereign council that will rule for a little over three years while elections are organized.

Omar says: “The attempted coup came in a critical time, ahead of the deal with the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change,” he said, referring to the group that speaks for pro-democracy demonstrators.

___

10:35 p.m.

Sudan’s ruling military council says at least 16 officers have been arrested after it foiled an attempted military coup.

The council said in a statement that the leader of the attempted coup was among the arrested. It did not reveal his name or rank.

Sudan state-run TV reported the attempted coup but provided no additional details.

___

10:20 p.m.

Sudan’s state-run TV says the country’s ruling military council has foiled an attempted military coup.

Thursday’s report gave no details. The development comes as the military council and protest movement leaders are in discussions on a power-sharing deal.

Both sides say a diplomatic push by the U.S. and its Arab allies was key to ending a weekslong standoff that raised fears of all-out civil war.