The Latest: Putin critic sent to hospital for severe allergy

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, who has been detained by police and charged with unlawfully organizing a public gathering, sits in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Navalny has called for demonstrators to protest on Saturday outside the mayor’s office against the rejection of several opposition candidates from the ballot for the Moscow city council elections. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on opposition protests in Russia (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman says Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in satisfactory condition after being hospitalized for a severe allergy attack while in jail.

Navalny was taken to a hospital Sunday morning from the Moscow detention facility where he is serving a 30-day sentence for calling an unsanctioned protest against the exclusion from the ballot of independent Moscow City Council candidates.

His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, says Navalny did not have a history of allergies and arrived at the hospital with severe facial swelling and red skin rashes.

Yarmysh said he was in “satisfactory condition” on Sunday afternoon.

Navalny was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for calling the protest of election officials voiding signatures independent City Council candidates needed to be on Moscow’s ballot.

Navalny ally Leonid Volkov tweeted on Sunday about what he described as “anti-sanitary conditions” at the jail.

___

1:45 p.m.

The spokeswoman for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has been hospitalized with a severe allergy attack while in detention.

Kira Yarmysh said Sunday that Navalny, who was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for calling for Saturday’s unsanctioned protest, was taken from the Moscow detention facility to a hospital in the morning.

Yarmysh said Navalny, who did not have any allergies before, arrived at the hospital with severe facial swelling and red rashes on his skin.

Navalny galvanized the anti-government protesters who rallied all day Saturday against the exclusion of independent candidates from the Sept. 8 ballot for the Moscow city council.

A Russian group that monitors police arrests said Sunday that nearly 1,400 people were detained in a police crackdown on Saturday’s protest, the largest number of detentions at a rally in the Russian capital this decade.

___

12:50 p.m.

A Russian group that monitors police arrests says nearly 1,400 people were detained in a police crackdown on an opposition protest in Moscow, the largest number of detentions at a protest in the Russian capital this decade.

OVD-Info said the number of the detentions it logged for Saturday’s protest reached 1,373 by early Sunday. The group has monitored arrests since 2011.

Russian police violently dispersed thousands of people who thronged Moscow streets on Saturday to protest election authorities for disqualifying independent candidates from the Sept. 8 election for the Moscow city council.

Several protesters reported broken limbs and head injuries. Police justified their response by saying the rally was not sanctioned by authorities.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow decried the violent crackdown as “use of disproportionate police force.”

The Russian presidential human rights council says it is concerned about police brutality.