South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un’s health

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean government is looking into reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in fragile condition after surgery.

Officials from South Korea’s Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service couldn’t immediately confirm the reports citing an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in “grave danger.”

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn’t confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from a heart surgery in capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim’s health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Juarez to 'sanitize by air'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez to 'sanitize by air'"

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo announced 47 new COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Mayor Dee Margo announced 47 new COVID-19 cases"

Couple with New York plates murdered in Juarez, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple with New York plates murdered in Juarez, police say"

'We will verify that the work that they do is essential'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We will verify that the work that they do is essential'"

White House addresses $500 billion coronavirus aid bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House addresses $500 billion coronavirus aid bill"

Full White House coronavirus task force briefing 04-21-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full White House coronavirus task force briefing 04-21-2020"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link