Same-sex marriage endorsement by Pope Francis sparked split reaction among Mexicans

Mexico City (NBC) — Having one of the largest Catholic populations in the world, some residents in Mexico were not happy with the Pope’s latest stance.

Others said not to applaud this move by the Catholic Church, but rather use it strategically to continue gaining a role in the public policy and legislation in different countries.

Pope Francis became the first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions in comments for a documentary that premiered Wednesday.

His move sparked cheers from the gay Catholic community, and demands for clarification from conservatives.

While serving as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages.

Latest Headlines