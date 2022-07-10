EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Father Rafael Garcia, SJ, Pastor of Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas, met with Pope Francis in Rome this weekend.

The visit was confirmed by the Diocese of El Paso, who posted a photo of the interaction to their Facebook page.

Father Rafael Garcia of Sacred Heart Church greets and speaks to Pope Francis in Rome, Italy. (Diocese of El Paso Facebook, posted 7/10/2022)

According to the Diocese, Father Rafael is staying with his Jesuit brothers at the Vatican.

The caption read:

What did the two say to one another? “Soy Rafael Garcia y trabajo en El Paso, frontera con México.” The Pope, in reference to the plight of the migrants on the border replied, “¡Cuántas cosas no habrás visto!”

I’m Rafael Garcia and I work in El Paso, on the Mexican border.” “How many things there must be that you have not seen.”

The intent of the expression cuantas cosas no habras visto is also translated in actuality to say I can imagine the things you have seen.

Pope Francis celebrated mass in Ciudad, Juárez back in February of 2016.

