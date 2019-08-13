Not just Bali: Indonesia hopes to develop more tourism sites

In this Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, photo, tourists visit Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia. The Indonesian city of Yogyakarta and its hinterland are packed with tourist attractions, including Buddhist and Hindu temples of World Heritage caliber that rise like dark giants from the countryside. Yet many tourists still bypass congested Yogyakarta and head to the relaxing beaches of Bali, the archipelago’s most popular destination. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian city of Yogyakarta and its hinterland are packed with tourist attractions, including Buddhist and Hindu temples of World Heritage caliber that rise like dark giants from the countryside.

Yet many tourists still bypass congested Yogyakarta and head to the relaxing beaches of Bali, the archipelago’s most popular destination. Recently reelected President Joko Widodo wants to change this dynamic by pushing ahead with “10 new Balis,” an ambitious plan to boost tourism and diversify Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Key to the plan is to upgrade provincial airports and improve access to outlying destinations, such as Lake Toba on Sumatra island, more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from Jakarta, the capital.