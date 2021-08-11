Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez in ‘critical but stable’ condition

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mexican ranchera singer Vicente “Chente” Fernandez is in the hospital after falling, according to his social media accounts.

Fernandez, most known for his hits “Hermoso Cariño,” and “Anca Entre Nos,” was admitted into the hospital after a fall caused trauma to his spinal cord.

On Tuesday, the Fernandez family announced on his social media that he is in serious but stable conditions. He is able to breathe with the help of a ventilator.

The Grammy-award winning singer underwent surgery earlier this week, and he is expected to recover following physical and breathing therapy.