Mexican cartel threatens news anchor, demands equal coverage

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Masked men claiming to represent Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel have taken the unusual step of circulating a video threatening to kill a national television news anchor for what they viewed as unfair coverage.

The video circulated Monday shows heavily armed men surrounding a man who delivers a message he said was from the head of the Jalisco New Generation cartel.

The message complained that Milenio Television was favoring so-called self-defense groups that are battling the Jalisco cartel and he singled out anchor Azucena Uresti, threatening to kill her and make her eat her words.