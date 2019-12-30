Local media and close friend: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut.

BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a prominent pastor who operated outside the Communist Party-recognized Protestant organization to nine years in prison for subversion.

Wang Yi had led the Early Rain Covenant Church and was arrested a year ago during China's ongoing crackdown on all unauthorized religious groups in the country. The government requires Protestants worship only in churches recognized and regulated by the party-led Three-Self Patriotic Movement. A separate body regulates the Catholic church in China, which has no formal relations with the Vatican.