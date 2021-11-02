Kenya reopens case on woman allegedly killed by UK soldier

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say they are reopening the case of a local woman allegedly killed by a British soldier years ago.

The country’s police inspector general, Hilary Mutyambai, announced it Monday while urging the British government to collaborate to “conclude the case and administer justice.”

Attention has returned to the death of Agnes Wanjiru after her family told British media they were upset no one had been convicted in the 2012 killing.

Wanjiru’s body was found in a septic tank weeks after witnesses said she was seen leaving a bar with British soldiers.

Britain has said it has been cooperating on the case.

“We have never gotten justice. We don’t have anyone to inform us on any developments regarding the case. We are in the dark and we cannot afford a lawyer,” Wanjiru’s brother-in-law, John Muchiri, said last month.