Italian court rules against Salvini over migrant ship

In this photo taken on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, migrants on a dinghy boat wait to be assisted by the Ocean Viking ship, operated by the NGOs Sos Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, in the Mediterranean Sea. More than 500 rescued migrants are stuck in the Mediterranean on two NGO boats, as Italy and Malta continue to deny them access to their ports. French charity group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said late Monday in a tweet that it had completed “a critical rescue” of another 105 people onto the Ocean Viking, raising the total number of migrants on board ship to 356. (Hannah Wallace Bowman/MSF/SOS Mediterranee via AP)

ROME (AP) — An Italian court has upheld an appeal by Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, suspending the Italian Interior Ministry’s ban on the vessel from entering Italian waters.

The rescue ship with 147 migrants onboard has been stuck in the Mediterranean for two weeks due to the ban imposed by minister Matteo Salvini.

The Italian court ruled that the ban violates international laws in light of the “exceptionally grave and urgent situation due to the protracted stay of the migrants on our boat,” Open Arms said in a statement Wednesday.

The NGO added that its ship is now heading towards Italy’s international waters. It was unclear when it would reach shore.

Shortly after the ruling, Salvini reiterated his continued objection to humanitarian ships entering Italian ports.