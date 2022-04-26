EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO)El Paso Field Office removed a Turkish national, suspected of providing support to terrorist organizations.

According to officials, on Thursday, April 21, 31-year-old Volkan Gogebakan, was flown from El Paso to Turkey on a commercial flight.

Upon arrival on Friday at the Istanbul Airport, Gogebakan was turned over to Turkish officials.

“Dangerous foreign criminals are a threat to homeland and border security as well as public safety…ICE is committed to keeping our community safe from individuals with any kind of nexus to terrorist organizations.” Kenneth Genalo, acting field office director for ERO El Paso

Gogebakan illegally entered the United States without inspection on September 23, 2021, near the Bridge of the Americas.

He was arrested by immigration authorities later that day, processed, and charged with unlawful entry. The next day, he was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility to await criminal prosecution and removal proceedings.

On October 7, 2021, he was convicted in federal court of unlawful entry, and committed to the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for 30 days.

ERO El Paso officers took custody of Gogebakan on October 22, 2021, and placed him in ICE custody at the El Paso Processing Center.

On January 12, ERO El Paso deportation officers served Gogebakan a Notice and Order of Expedited Removal.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.