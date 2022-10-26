EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico (USIBWC) awarded a contract to rehabilitate 9 miles of its Rio Grande flood control levees in Doña Ana County, New Mexico and El Paso County, Texas.

IBWC officials say that the existing levees to be repaired include 8.4 miles of the east levee from just north of the Borderland Bridge in El Paso’s Upper Valley to south of the Racetrack Bridge in Sunland Park, New Mexico plus 0.6 miles of the west levee south of the Country Club Bridge.

Back on September 30, the USIBWC awarded the contract to Odin Construction Solutions for $34.8 million.

“This construction project will bring significant improvement to our Rio Grande flood control system,” said U.S. Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner. “Neighborhoods along the Rio Grande will benefit for years to come.”

The work consists of excavating at least two feet of the existing clay soil and replacing it with imported clay to improve the structural stability of the levees to meet standards established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for protection during the 100-year flood.

Communities protected by FEMA-accredited levee systems are not required to purchase flood insurance. Construction also includes installation of a new floodgate system on the east and west ends of Country Club Bridge that will be deployed during flood conditions.

The construction of the levees is scheduled to be completed by Spring 2025. The revegetation of the affected area with native grasses is to be completed by Fall 2025.

