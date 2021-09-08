Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2

Members of the Emergency services work at the site of a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the city of Noginsk 53 kilometers (33 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A gas explosion in a residential building outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and left five more wounded, law enforcement officials said. The blast occurred on Wednesday morning in a nine-story building in Noginsk, prompting three stories to collapse. About 30 apartments were damaged. (AP Photo/Maxim Marmur)

MOSCOW (AP) — A gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and injured at least five others, law enforcement officials said. Russian media said more people may be under the rubble.

The blast occurred in a nine-story building in Noginsk, a town 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Moscow. The blast affected the lower part of the building, damaging about 30 apartments. Local authorities evacuated 170 people from the building.

A man and a woman were killed, and five others injured, according to the Moscow regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee.

The state Tass news agency said 51 people were rescued from the damaged part of the building and more people may still be under the rubble. The agency cited local emergency officials as saying that 14 people were injured and six of them were hospitalized.

The varying numbers of the wounded could not be immediately reconciled.

The authorities launched a criminal probe into the explosion, which is common in such cases. The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, headed to the site of the blast.