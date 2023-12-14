SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — He may not be the head of the Jalisco cartel, which is considered the most prominent drug trafficking organization in Mexico, but authorities south of the border are hailing the arrest of Francisco “N” as a huge blow to organized crime.

Police in Mexico say Francisco “N” ran operations for the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion, or CJNG, in the state of Zacatecas and is known as the architect of widespread murders throughout Mexico.

The 35-year-old is described as “a great generator of violence,” and a “top-priority” target by police.

He was arrested during a raid by the Mexican Army, National Guard and Zacatecas police on Tuesday in the town of Guadalupe, Zacatecas.

Officers also recovered an automatic weapon, loaded clips, marijuana and 100 grams of crystal meth.

Francisco “N” is accused of running operations in central Mexico for the CJNG while ordering widespread executions of its rivals.

After the arrest, police obtained a search warrant for the property and found 66 guns, more ammo and other drugs.

The head of CJNG is Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes known as “El Mencho,” considered Mexico’s most wanted criminal.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest.