EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing had a very busy stretch last week.

According to CBP officials, their oficers apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child out of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Athens, Texas.

On April 23, CBP officers came across a man – a 68-year-old Mexican national arriving from Mexico via the pedestrian walkways.

As CBP officers used their databases, their search revealed an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child. The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for indecency with a child out of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Athens, Texas.

The man was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

“On a daily basis CBP officers identify and apprehend individuals who are being sought by law enforcement,…Our ability to identify and apprehend individuals wanted for crimes such as this one illustrates our critical role in border security and public safety.” El Paso Acting Port Director Samuel Cleaves

On the same day, agriculture specialists working at the Paso Del Norte international border crossing in downtown El Paso led CBP officers to meth, concealed inside a speaker box.

Officials say the incident happened on April 23, as CBP agriculture specialists were conducting baggage inspections.

Officers searched a backpack belonging to a 26-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lane. CBP agriculture specialists identified anomalies within the backpack during an x-ray scan.

CBP agriculture specialists notified CBP officers of their findings, who then searched the backpack and discovered a speaker box containing plastic bags. Inspection of the bags revealed a crystal-like substance, that tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine.



Photos courtesy CBP

A total of six bags with a combined weight of 2.57 pounds of methamphetamine were removed from within the speaker box.

The narcotics were seized by CBP, and the man was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

“CBP agriculture specialists are trained to detect all threats, not just dangerous pests inside the prohibited plant and food products…all CBP personnel are involved in combating narcotics smuggling, as hard narcotics such as methamphetamine continue to be encountered at ports of entry,” Acting Port Director Samuel Cleaves added.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.