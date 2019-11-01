Brazil authorities zero in on ship suspected of oil spill

In this Oct. 23, 2019 photo released by Francisco Kelmo, researchers from the Bahia Federal University collect material contaminated by an oil spill in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil. According to the Navy, which is overseeing an investigation, its primary hypothesis is that te oil spilled from a boat navigating off Brazil’s shore. (Francisco Kelmo via AP)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police are carrying out search warrants at offices linked to a Greek-flagged ship suspected of spilling large quantities of oil along the country’s northeast coast.

Authorities said Friday that federal police and prosecutors are coordinating the operation at a maritime agency and the Rio de Janeiro headquarters of a company that hasn’t yet been named.

Brazil’s federal prosecutors say in a statement that there is “no indication of another boat” that could have discarded the Venezuelan crude oil.

The statement says the Greek-flagged ship had been held in the United States for four days due to problems “in the system to separate water and oil for discharge into the ocean.”

As of Thursday, 286 beaches in Brazil’s northeast had been affected by the crude spill.