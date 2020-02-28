Batmobile replica seized by Russian police

(CNN) – It may be great for crime-fighting, but that does not mean it’s street legal.

Traffic police in Moscow, Russia have seized a Batmobile replica last weekend.

According to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, someone was driving the replica when they were pulled over.

Russian officials found the vehicle was not registered or approved to drive in traffic.

The car was seized and the driver was hit with charges related to violating traffic laws. The vehicle now sits in a specialized parking lot.

The Batmobile appeared to be based on the one featured in the 2016 movie, “Batman Versus Superman: Dawn of Justice.”