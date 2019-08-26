Spanish air force pilot killed after plane crashes into sea

MADRID (AP) — Spain*s Defense Ministry says an air force pilot has died after his military aircraft crashed into the sea off a beach in southeastern Spain.

A ministry statement says a body found in the water is believed to be the pilot’s, although final forensic confirmation is pending.

In an earlier statement, the ministry had said the pilot managed to eject before his single-seater light attack aircraft crashed.

The Spanish-built C-101 crashed around 9.40 a.m. (0740 GMT) Monday during a training flight.

The ministry gave no further details regarding the pilot or the accident.

Videos on Spanish National Television showed a plane nose-diving into the sea some distance from a beach in the Manga de Mar Menor tourist area.

Emergency services dispatched rescue vessels to search for the airman.