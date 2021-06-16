International Yoga Day El Paso celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A joint celebration of International Yoga Day and Father’s Day is planned on Sunday with a free yoga event.



Live Active El Paso invites community members to be a part of the event which starts at 8 a.m. at the reserve section of Memorial Park.



This year, Live Active El Paso will celebrate the occasion the day before International Yoga Day which is normally celebrated by hundreds of people around the world on June 21.

“Yoga aligns with the Live Active El Paso vision of living a healthy lifestyle through physical activity and mental health,” said Ben Fyffe, Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director, “With the help and support of Live Active El Paso partners, we have been able to organize this unique health event for the public and are excited to be part of the overall wellness of our community.”



Shanti Yoga and Free the Yoga is leading the free event which is open to all ages including women, men, and all body types.



International Yoga Day El Paso is planned with the following schedule:



8:30 a.m. – Meditation

9:00 a.m. – Hatha Yoga

9:30 a.m. – Vinyasa Flow Yoga

10:15 a.m. – Sound Bath (Use of sound to nurture the mind and body)



A special meditation class by Empowerment Health and Wellness will also be provided, as well as a sound bath by Bright Compass, officials said.



Live Active El Paso partners will include health and wellness booths at the event.

For those who want to participate in the free yoga session, bring your own yoga mat or something similar, wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and bring water to stay hydrated.

International Yoga Day was first observed in 2015 and is celebrated across the globe to spread awareness about the significance of physical and mental health.



