International commission says gate on border barrier will remain open until permit is issued

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The International Boundary and Water Commission insisted today that a gate on the privately funded border fence near Mt. Cristo Rey was built on federal property and that the agency didn’t authorize the construction.

The IBWC said the gate at the fence will remain open so that USIBWC employees can conduct maintenance and operations at American Dam.

“The USIBWC did not authorize the construction of the private gate on federal property as announced on We Build the Wall’s Twitter page. The USIBWC is not charged with securing other fences or gates as reported by We Build the Wall. The international border fences are not on USIBWC property. The USIBWC did not open any other gates in the El Paso area as erroneously reported. Other gates and the border fence are controlled by other federal agencies,” the agency said in a press release.

Further, it stated that an incomplete application permit from We Build the Wall was submitted to the USIBWC on Sunday, June 2 and that the agency responded to the initial permit request on June 6 with questions and requests for additional information.

“The USIBWC has not yet received a response from the private organization regarding the Agency’s initial response to their permit request. The USIBWC is concerned about the safety and security of our employees and the infrastructure at the American Dam, which is next to the privately-constructed gate,” the agency said.

It added that the private gate was “constructed in a way that may channel undocumented immigrants into the American Dam area.”

Once the proper documentation is received for the permit, USIBWC will continue to process the permit application, the agency said.