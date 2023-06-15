EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A portion of vehicle inspections will be eliminated due to Gov. Greg Abbott passing a bill that will no longer require mandatory vehicle inspections starting in 2025.

The bill will not apply to El Pasoans but to the smaller surrounding counties like Hudspeth and Culberson.

The smaller counties won’t be required to get a safety or emission test done on their vehicle before renewing their inspection sticker.

“…sometimes the vehicles don’t pass because they have an engine light on, or because they have a low oil light on. This is going to be something that takes away from the drivers having to fill out an extra step, and now, what we have to do is just go ahead and pay that, just that renewal for the registration and go ahead and get their inspection sticker renewed,” Officer Heli Sierra, from the Horizon Police Department, said.

For small businesses like Payan’s Fuel Center this means they will get paid a lot less while doing the same amount of work.

“…because we have to put all the data into the computer, it’s going to be a lot harder for us because we’re going to be making a lot less income and we’re still going to have pretty much as much work as we did before,” manager at Payan’s Fuel Center Andres Payan Jr. said.

Texans that meet these criteria of not getting the test done will only have to pay a $7.50 fee for the registration sticker. Essentially eliminating a portion of the inspection process.

Sierra told KTSM this will eventually create a hazard on the roadways as vehicle owners will be in charge of making sure their vehicle is up to standards.

“Unfortunately for the drivers, if they’re not up to date on how their car is functioning, you know you might start seeing more traffic stops because of defective equipment. Whether it’s turn signals, brake lights, or headlights, even if they’re driving in. You know, bad weather conditions. When it’s raining, it puts the drivers more at risk so it can create a problem for us.” Sierra said.

There are 17 counties that will still require an emissions test before renewing the annual registration and those counties are surrounding areas of El Paso, Dallas, Houston and Austin.